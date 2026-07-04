Mumbai's Head & Neck Cancer Institute Launches Free Surgical Consultations For Economically Weaker Sections |

Mumbai: In a significant step towards improving access to specialised cancer care, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) has launched free surgical oncology consultations for individuals from economically weaker sections (EWS), aiming to eliminate financial barriers that often delay diagnosis and treatment.

Consultations Available Weekdays, 12-2 PM

The initiative, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, has been introduced as a permanent service at HNCII's Mazgaon hospital in south Mumbai. Eligible patients can avail free consultations with the institute's surgical oncology specialists every Monday to Friday between 12 noon and 2 pm, without paying any consultation fee.

The programme is designed to encourage patients from underserved communities to seek timely specialist evaluation, particularly for suspected head and neck cancers, where early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes. Healthcare experts note that many patients postpone medical consultations due to financial constraints, lack of awareness or delayed screening, often resulting in advanced-stage diagnoses that require more complex treatment.

"Financial Hardship Must Not Delay Care," Says Dr. Pradhan

"Every patient deserves access to timely expert medical advice, irrespective of financial circumstances," said Dr. Sultan Pradhan, Chairman and Senior Surgical Oncologist, Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India. "Through this permanent initiative, we hope to ensure that financial hardship does not prevent patients from seeking specialist consultation. Early evaluation can play a crucial role in improving treatment outcomes."

Established under the CanCare Trust, HNCII was commissioned in August 2023 as a 100-bed super-speciality hospital at Mazgaon in south Mumbai dedicated exclusively to head and neck oncology. The institute provides comprehensive cancer care under one roof, including surgical oncology, chemotherapy, radiation oncology, diagnostics, rehabilitation, wellness services and palliative care.

HNCII specialises in the treatment of cancers affecting the oral cavity, thyroid, tongue, larynx, skull base, brain and spine, while also placing strong emphasis on preventive oncology and early detection. Equipped with advanced medical technology and a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the institute aims to deliver accessible, patient-centric and world-class cancer care to patients across the country.

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