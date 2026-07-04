Tata Memorial's Proton Therapy Centre Hits 1,000 Cancer Patients Milestone In Less Than 3 Years

Tata Memorial Centre | File Photo

Mumbai: The Proton Therapy Facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), part of the Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar, has achieved a major milestone by treating 1,000 cancer patients. The landmark was reached in the first week of June, less than three years after the facility became operational.

50% of Treated Patients Are Children, No Relapse

Launched on August 15, 2023, the Proton Therapy Facility represents a significant advancement in India's cancer care. Doctors said that around 50% of the patients treated so far have been children, with no relapse reported among those treated to date.

According to officials, over 60% of patients received treatment at subsidised rates under the general category, while nearly 30% underwent treatment free of cost through Patient Welfare Funds and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, improving access to advanced cancer care.

PM Modi Dedicated Facility to Nation in 2023

The National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, 2023. It houses three treatment rooms equipped with 360-degree rotating gantries and advanced Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) technology, enabling Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT). This technology delivers highly precise radiation to tumours while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

Doctors said proton therapy has been particularly beneficial for children, as it significantly reduces the risk of long-term side effects associated with conventional radiation therapy.

Brain, Bone & Head-Neck Cancers Top the List

The highest number of patients treated at the facility had central nervous system tumours, followed by bone tumours, head and neck cancers, and other malignancies including paediatric, gynaecological, breast, prostate and gastrointestinal cancers.

The centre also features specialised infrastructure for treating very young children under anaesthesia, along with a dedicated play area designed to create a child-friendly environment.

Most patients undergo around 40 treatment sessions, with each session lasting between 20 and 40 minutes, depending on the type and stage of cancer. Hospital admission is generally not required, although the treating medical team determines the need based on the patient's clinical condition.

The proton therapy facility was developed in collaboration with Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications (IBA), a global leader in proton therapy technology.

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