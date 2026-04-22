Mumbai's HBT Trauma Care Hospital Services Hit As Contract Workers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, PF Dues

Strike by contract workers disrupts services at HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: Health services at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari were disrupted for the fourth consecutive day as housekeeping staff and other contract workers continued their strike over unpaid salaries and statutory dues.

Strike escalates

The situation escalated on Wednesday when women workers allegedly attempted to assault the contractor. Hospital officials said police intervened in time and prevented the incident from turning violent.

Workers cite unpaid dues

According to the workers, they had not received salaries for the past three months. They claimed that only one month’s salary was paid after they began protesting, which further angered them and led to the continuation of the strike. They also alleged that provident fund (PF) contributions have been pending for the past 27 months.

Officials step in

Following the incident, Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), along with Dr Chhaya Shinde, Dean of HBT Medical College and R N Cooper Hospital, Juhu, and Dr Shailesh Mohite, Director of Major Hospitals, visited the facility and held a detailed meeting with all stakeholders to resolve the issue.

Assurance of resolution

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Ughade said that most concerns have been addressed. “A detailed meeting was held, and most of the issues have been sorted out. We have assured that all remaining problems, including some older issues, will be resolved within the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

He added that the primary concerns were related to housekeeping staff and multi-purpose labour, along with some pending matters from 2021–22. “In fact, many workers have already received their payments,” Ughade noted.

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He further stated that the appointment of new housekeeping and multi-purpose labour agencies is in the final stage of approval. “Once the new agencies are in place, we will address all existing issues, including lapses such as non-payment of PF, which is mandatory,” he added.

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