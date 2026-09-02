Mumbai's GSB Ganpati Gets Record ₹703 Crore Insurance Cover; 66 Kg Gold, 335 Kg Silver To Adorn Idol | GSB Website

Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal at King’s Circle has taken an insurance cover worth Rs 703.27 crore for its Ganeshotsav celebrations in 2026.

The mandal, considered among the city’s most affluent Ganpati mandals, has substantially raised its insurance valuation over the past few years. It had secured coverage of Rs 474 crore in 2025 and Rs 400 crore in 2024.

Dr Bhujang Pai, Convenor of GSB Seva Mandal, said the policy has been taken to safeguard devotees as well as the valuable jewellery and other assets associated with the festival.

Gold, silver ornaments drive higher insurance valuation

The MahaGanpati idol will be adorned with more than 66 kg of gold jewellery and over 335 kg of silver, besides precious gemstones. Pai said many of these ornaments and valuables were contributed by devotees and sevadars over the years.

The sharp rise in gold and silver prices has also contributed to the higher valuation of the assets and, consequently, the insurance amount.

The deity is widely worshipped as ‘Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja’, meaning the King of the Universe who fulfils devotees’ wishes.

GSB Seva Mandal to celebrate 72nd Ganeshotsav

GSB Seva Mandal will mark the 72nd edition of its Ganeshotsav in 2026. The first public unveiling of Lord MahaGanpati, known as the Virat Darshan, is scheduled for 8 pm on September 12.

The five-day festival will commence on September 14 and conclude on September 18, Pai said. During the celebrations, the mandal expects devotees and sevadars to participate in more than one lakh poojas and sevas.

The festival will follow traditional religious customs, with devotees participating in various poojas, sevas and offerings.

Over 2 lakh devotees expected to benefit from Annadaan Seva

Annadaan Seva will remain an important part of the festival. The mandal expects to provide Prasad Bhojan to over 40,000 devotees every day, potentially benefiting more than two lakh people over the five-day celebrations.

As part of the traditional practice, the food will be served on banana leaves, Pai said.

Eco-friendly idol, digital receipts for greener celebrations

Sustainability will also be a key focus of this year’s celebrations. Pai said the Lord Ganesha idol will be made entirely from eco-friendly materials.

The mandal has additionally done away with printed receipts for donations and sevas, opting instead for a fully digital receipt system. The move is intended to minimise paper consumption and waste during the festival.

The Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal was founded in Mumbai on Vijayadashami in 1951, while its Ganeshotsav festivities began in 1955.

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