Mumbai's GRP And RPF Face Severe Staff Shortage Despite Handling 7.5–8 Million Daily Suburban Passengers | AI

Mumbai’s suburban railway security forces face a severe manpower shortage despite handling 7.5-8 million passengers daily. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has a sanctioned strength of 4,185, with 3,383 personnel currently serving. Recruitment for 743 posts has been completed, leaving 59 vacancies after the process.

Renewed Focus After Murders

The shortage has drawn renewed attention after two murders in six months. In January 2026, NM College mathematics professor Alok Kumar Singh, 33, was stabbed after an argument near Malad station. On June 23, Mayank Lohar, 22, was stabbed inside a first-class Churchgate-Nalasopara local.

“The selected candidates are currently undergoing training and will join the force after completing it,” a senior GRP officer said.

RPF Vacancies Higher

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has 7,042 sanctioned posts, but only 5,225 personnel are in service, leaving 1,816 vacancies. In Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, 3,852 of 5,148 posts are filled, leaving 1,296 vacant. Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has 1,374 personnel against 1,894 sanctioned posts, with 520 vacancies.

Both forces rely on Maharashtra Security Force personnel and Home Guards for crowd management and security. However, they lack the legal powers of GRP and RPF personnel and cannot independently initiate action against offenders. Existing staff often work 12-hour shifts, causing exhaustion, stress and reduced efficiency.

Commuters Express Fear

Commuter Nitin Yashwantrao said, “Nowadays, as commuters, we are afraid of each other,” adding that passengers hesitate to object to improper behaviour.

Lata Argade, president of the Suburban Railway Passenger Association, said passenger groups had sought higher GRP and RPF strength for over a decade. “Every day, millions of commuters travel under the constant risk of crime and accidents,” she said, urging the Railway Minister and Chief Minister to find a permanent solution.

Around 3.5 million passengers use WR and 4.5 million use CR daily, making effective law enforcement and passenger protection critical across Mumbai.

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