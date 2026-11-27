Mumbai's Green Politics: BJP Questions Survival Of Compensatory Plantations Under Shiv Sena's Civic Rule | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a counterattack against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s opposition to infrastructure projects involving tree felling, the BJP has turned the spotlight on the party's own past record in the BMC. The undivided Shiv Sena was in power in the civic body when nearly 1.75 lakh trees were felled in the Jawhar region in 2009 for the Middle Vaitarna Dam project.

BJP Seeks Accountability For Compensatory Plantation

At a Tree Authority Committee meeting on Friday, BMC House Leader and BJP corporator Ganesh Khankar sought accountability for the Rs 90 lakh allocated by the BMC for compensatory plantation. The civic body had proposed planting 2 lakh trees across 540 hectares in Beed district.

Khankar questioned how many trees were actually planted, how many survived and what their present condition is. He also demanded an inspection of the site by all committee members to establish the ground reality and ascertain whether public money was utilised effectively.

Khankar Counters Opposition’s Tree Felling Stand

Taking a swipe at the opposition's stand on tree felling, Khankar said environmental protection cannot be limited to opposing development projects. Accountability for compensatory plantations and their survival is equally important.

His remarks came a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the state government of cutting trees for several projects.

Also Watch:

Tree Authority Approves Dharavi Redevelopment Proposal

Meanwhile, the BMC Tree Authority Committee on Friday approved a proposal involving 210 trees affected by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. As per the proposal, 67 trees will be felled, while 143 will be transplanted to make way for road construction and railway-related operational facilities. To compensate for the loss, the developer has proposed planting 3,078 trees across 18 hectares at three locations in Palghar district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/