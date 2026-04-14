Mumbai’s Grand Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Nears Completion, 450 Foot Structure Takes Shape In Dadar |

In Mumbai’s Dadar, close to the revered Chaityabhoomi, a massive tribute to B R Ambedkar is steadily taking shape. Envisioned as a global architectural landmark, the memorial is being developed as a symbol of equality, justice, and social reform.

The project, often described as a “mountain of equality”, aims to honour the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Statue and structure near completion

At the heart of the memorial stands a proposed 450 foot tall structure, with a 350 foot statue of Ambedkar being crafted from steel and bronze. The statue is currently under development at a Ghaziabad workshop led by noted sculptor Ram Sutar.

So far, over 4,278 metric tonnes of structural steel and 107 tonnes of bronze have been procured. The intricate bronze panels, spread across 1,100 square metres, have already been completed, marking a significant milestone in the project.

A complex designed for learning and reflection

Spread across nearly four hectares, the memorial is not limited to the statue alone. It includes a 1,000 seat auditorium, a research centre, conference facilities, a library, and a meditation space. A promenade pathway and a circumambulatory path are also part of the design, encouraging visitors to engage with the space both intellectually and spiritually.

Authorities have confirmed that the structural work of the auxiliary buildings is fully complete, with finishing touches currently underway.

More than a memorial

With over 55 percent of the project completed, the development is being seen as more than just a construction effort. For many, Ambedkar represents dignity, struggle, and transformation, making this site deeply emotional and symbolic.

Officials associated with the project have described it as a tribute that reflects the aspirations of millions, and a space that will carry forward Ambedkar’s message of equality and justice for generations to come.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/