Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹1.46 Crore For 16-Foot Ambedkar Statue In Mira-Bhayandar, Project To Be Completed In 6 Months

Minister Pratap Sarnaik announces ₹1.46 crore allocation for Ambedkar statue project in Mira-Bhayandar | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, April 8: The construction of a 16-foot full-size statue of B. R. Ambedkar has gained momentum in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation area, with the state government allocating Rs 1.46 crore for the project. The development was announced by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Project location and timeline

The statue will be installed at Ghodbunder village (Survey No. 233) in Mira-Bhayandar. According to Sarnaik, the funds have been sanctioned through the Social Justice Department, and the installation process is expected to be completed within the next six months.

🗓 ८ एप्रिल २०२६ l 📍 मंत्रालय



मिरा-भाईंदरमध्ये डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पूर्णाकृती पुतळा उभारणीला गती



मिरा-भाईंदर महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील मौजे घोडबंदर, सर्वे क्र. 233 मधील जागेत भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या पूर्णाकृती पुतळ्याच्या उभारणीसाठी सामाजिक न्याय विभागाने… pic.twitter.com/aIa7jgbAl4 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 8, 2026

Meeting and officials present

The announcement came after a meeting held at Mantralaya in the presence of Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. Senior officials, including department secretary Harshadeep Kamble and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma, along with other officers, were also present.

Land allocation and funding details

Sarnaik stated that around 3,800 square metres of land at the site had already been transferred to the Social Justice Department through the district administration.

Initially, Rs 14 crore was sanctioned for the construction of an Ambedkar memorial and a multipurpose building at the location. An additional Rs 20 crore was later approved during the tenure of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Memorial model and expansion

The memorial is being developed on the lines of the Ambedkar memorial in London and is set to become the first major monument of its kind in Thane district. Responding to public demand, Sarnaik said a proposal for installing a 16-foot full-size statue has also been taken up as a priority.

Approvals and procedural progress

Around 200 square metres of land is required for the statue installation, which is being transferred to the municipal corporation by the Social Justice Department.

Necessary approvals, no-objection certificates, and documentation are being processed as per government guidelines dated May 2, 2017, and have been submitted to a committee headed by the district collector.

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Project outlook

The minister expressed confidence that the project will soon accelerate, leading to the early completion of a grand memorial and statue of Dr Ambedkar in the Mira-Bhayandar region.

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