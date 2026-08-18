Mumbai’s Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project Reaches Milestone As TBM Tulsi Begins Excavation For 5.3-Km Tunnel Under Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File photo

Mumbai’s ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project has crossed a major milestone with the commissioning of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Tulsi’, marking the start of excavation for one of the two 5.30-km-long, three-lane tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Twin Tunnels To Connect Goregaon East With Mulund West

Being constructed under Phase 3(B), the twin tunnels will connect Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon East with Amar Nagar in Mulund West, creating a crucial east-west corridor while using advanced tunnelling technology to minimise impact on the park’s environment and biodiversity.

6.62-Km Package Includes Advanced Safety Systems

The 6.62-km package includes 17 cross passages, twin-box tunnels and approach roads, along with state-of-the-art safety and operational systems such as Earth Pressure Balance (EPB), TBMs for excavation and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) for constructing cross passages. The project will also feature mechanical ventilation, mist-based firefighting systems, CCTV surveillance, SCADA control systems, LED lighting and modern road signage.

such as mechanical ventilation, mist-based firefighting, CCTV, SCADA, LED lighting and modern signage.

Utility Ducts To Strengthen Mumbai’s Infrastructure Network

In addition, utility ducts have been provided beneath the roadway within the twin tunnels. Each tunnel will accommodate a 1,800-mm-diameter water pipeline, strengthening the city’s utility infrastructure while optimising the use of the tunnel corridor. For quality control and project monitoring, Tipsya India Private Limited has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC), IIT Bombay as the Proof Checking Consultant, and VJTI Mumbai as the Third-Party Quality Auditor.

"Assembly of TBM-1 (Tulsi) and its Site Acceptance Test have been successfully completed. TBM-2 is currently being assembled and is scheduled to begin excavation in October 2026. The project is targeted for completion by February 2029," said a senior civic official.

Once operational, the GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

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