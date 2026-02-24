Mumbai's 'Ghost Pathologists' Scam: Dead Doctor's Signature Found On Lab Reports Months After Death

A laboratory report is often the first — and most decisive — step in a patient’s treatment journey. When it carries the signature of a qualified pathologist, it represents medical accountability and professional oversight. | AI

Mumbai: A laboratory report is often the first — and most decisive — step in a patient’s treatment journey. When it carries the signature of a qualified pathologist, it represents medical accountability and professional oversight. But when that signature belongs to a doctor who is no longer alive, the lapse goes far beyond administrative negligence — it can endanger lives.

Pathologist Who Died in November 2025 'Signed' January 2026 Reports

A recent complaint filed by the Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) has exposed a disturbing case in Pune. A pathologist who passed away on November 20, 2025, was found to have “signed” laboratory reports issued as late as January 2026. Shockingly, similar cases were also reported from Mumbai and MMR, claimed MAPPM. “Multiple pathology laboratories and private hospitals allegedly continued releasing diagnostic reports under his name months after his death, raising serious concerns about patient safety and regulatory oversight,” said a senior member of MAPPM.

MAPPM has further alleged that nearly 8,000 pathology laboratories across Maharashtra are operating without qualified pathologists. The association has accused the state government of failing to act against “bogus doctors,” thereby putting public health at significant risk.

Misdiagnosis, Exploitation, and Avoidable Deaths Reported

Dr Sandeep Yadav, President of MAPPM, claimed that laboratories functioning without registered postgraduate pathologists are issuing inaccurate diagnostic reports. These, he said, have led to misdiagnoses, improper treatment, financial exploitation through unnecessary tests, and in some cases, avoidable deaths.

The irregularity surfaced when patients submitted laboratory reports while filing health insurance claims. During verification, discrepancies were detected and subsequently flagged to MAPPM. A preliminary inquiry revealed that laboratories in Bhosari, Swargate, Narhe and Daund in Pune district, as well as Shevgaon and Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district, had issued reports bearing the deceased doctor’s signature. At least six laboratories have been identified so far, though officials warn that further scrutiny may uncover more cases.

However, the alleged malpractice is not limited to Pune. According to MAPPM, a large number of laboratories in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other parts of the state are operating without qualified pathologists.

Doctor's Credentials Misused in Beed and Parbhani Labs

Documents and recorded mobile conversations available with the association also indicate that Dr Pravin Shinde, MD (Pathology), has allegedly been shown as associated with pathology in Beed and Parbhani. However, both laboratories reportedly failed to provide his registration number. According to Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) records, two doctors with the same name are registered in Navi Mumbai and Dombivli — not in Beed or Parbhani — raising further questions about credential misuse.

Medical experts warn that the implications of such “ghost pathologist” practices are grave. A pathologist’s role extends far beyond affixing a signature. It includes supervising laboratory procedures, verifying the accuracy of results and ensuring quality control. Clinicians rely on these findings to diagnose infections, detect cancers, monitor organ function and determine drug dosages.

An incorrect haemoglobin count could delay emergency intervention. A false-negative biopsy might postpone life-saving cancer treatment. An inaccurate blood sugar reading could result in improper insulin dosing. In each of these scenarios, an unauthorised or flawed report can directly jeopardise a patient’s life.

Patients' Blind Trust Exploited by Unsupervised Labs

A senior MAPPM member emphasised that patients place unquestioned trust in laboratory findings. “If a report has not been properly supervised and validated, it puts patients at serious risk,” he said.

The association has written to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), seeking a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. MMC President Dr Vinky Rughwani has acknowledged the complaint, termed the matter extremely serious, and assured that a probe will be conducted. The district administration has stated that the civil surgeon will lead the inquiry.

During the 2024 Assembly session, in response to allegations of fraud involving fake pathology laboratories in Mumbai, Minister Uday Samant assured the House that immediate action would be taken against unauthorised operators by booking them as bogus doctors. However, according to MAPPM, no substantial action has followed.

The association has now demanded a statewide survey of laboratories, criminal proceedings against those operating without qualified pathologists, immediate implementation of Human Rights Commission recommendations and legislative assurances, and strict enforcement of existing laws rather than delaying new legislation for laboratory registration.

