Maharashtra Launches TMS 2.0 To Boost Transparency In Ayushman Bharat, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

The state government launched TMS 2.0 to make health scheme processing faster, more transparent, and patient-friendly under Ayushman Bharat and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. | File Pic

Mumbai: The state government launched TMS 2.0 to make health scheme processing faster, more transparent, and patient-friendly under Ayushman Bharat and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the digital system will streamline registration, approvals, and treatment tracking across 4,537 empanelled hospitals offering 2,399 free treatment packages statewide.

At Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis inaugurated TMS 2.0 system that will come into effect from midnight.

Full Digital Integration from Registration to Discharge

Under this system, the entire process—from patient registration to completion of treatment—will be fully digital, transparent, and online. Patient registration will be conducted through an online biometric system. The platform will enable faster treatment approvals and real-time digital tracking of treatment status. Complaints will be addressed through digital artificial intelligence-based monitoring. The hospital empanelment process will also be completed online within prescribed timelines.

In case of any fraud under the scheme, citizens have been urged to contact the helpline numbers: 155388 and 1800233200.

Senior Officials and Ministers Present at Launch

The event was attended by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Bordikar-Sakore, Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, Secretary Dr. Vinayak Nipune, Secretary E. Ravindran, and Chief Executive Officer of the Jan Arogya Yojana Mr. Chavan, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/