Mumbai's Garib Nagar Demolition Drive Enters Final Day Today; Debris Clearance Underway At Bandra East | Western Railways

Mumbai: The fifth day of the demolition drive at Garib Nagar in Bandra East is currently underway, with authorities now focusing on clearing the remaining debris from the site after the demolition process concluded a day earlier. Officials said the final phase of the operation involves removal of rubble and debris left behind following the razing of illegal structures in the area.

According to videos shared by Western Railway, large amounts of debris can be seen scattered across the locality following the demolition exercise. Visuals from the site show JCB machines and trucks deployed to remove the debris as teams continue the clean-up operation. Moreover, none of the previous residents of Garib Nagar are present at the location. The work is expected to conclude today, which marks the final day of the planned drive.

Western Railway had earlier confirmed that the demolition aspect of the operation had been completed on the fourth day itself, after which authorities shifted focus towards clearing the remains of demolished structures. Officials had stated that nearly 50 per cent of the debris removal work was completed yesterday, while the remaining portion is being cleared today.

Speaking to ANI a day earlier, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek had said that 100 per cent of the illegal structures identified for removal had been demolished. However, officials clarified that under court directions, around 100 structures are being partially retained, with only their ground floors being preserved. The official also confirmed that this will be the first of many demolitions that will take place.

The demolition drive at Garib Nagar has remained under focus over the past several days, for reasons including protests and stone pelting incidents. During the demolition many residents staged a protest while others took to stone pelting. 19 people so far have been arrested in the stone pelting incident.

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