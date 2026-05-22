'We Have Removed 100% Of The Illegal Structures' WR Railway Official Confirms Demolition Is Complete; Debris Clearance Underway |

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the ongoing anti-encroachment and demolition drive near Bandra Terminus, railway authorities stated that all illegal structures marked for complete removal have now been demolished, while dismantling work on partially retained structures is progressing and is expected to conclude soon.

While speaking to ANI, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said 100 per cent of the illegal structures identified for removal had been cleared. However, authorities clarified that under court directions, around 100 structures are being partially retained, with only their ground floors being preserved.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Western Railway's anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar, Bandra (East), Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek says, "This is the fourth day of demolition. We have removed all the illegal structures that we had to. We have… pic.twitter.com/tVFrYGhCy5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

The official stated that the upper portions of these structures, which are deemed unsafe, are currently being manually dismantled by dedicated teams to ensure adjoining structures do not suffer damage during the process.

Authorities said residents occupying these 100 structures had earlier been given an option to remove the upper floors themselves while retaining the ground floor portion, but then the Western Railways decided it would be better for them only to work on it. The railway official added that nearly 50 per cent of dismantling work involving these upper sections has already been completed, while the remaining work is expected to be finished by Saturday.

Alongside demolition activity, debris clearance operations are also being carried out continuously. The official said rubble removal work has been progressing throughout the night and during daytime hours, simultaneously with demolition activity.

Providing an update on debris clearance near the Bandra Terminus side, the official stated that nearly 50 per cent of the debris present in the northern section had already been removed compared to the previous day. Authorities further said that once demolition and debris removal operations conclude, barricading and fencing work across the area will begin.

Responding to concerns regarding law and order arrangements, railway the official stated that extensive planning had already accounted for multiple possible scenarios.

According to the official, around 1,000 to 1,200 personnel continue to remain deployed daily at the site, including teams from Mumbai Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Railway authorities further indicated that similar anti-encroachment action may continue in other locations where legal procedures and court directions permit action. The official cited the demolition of two illegal structures near the circulation area of Bandra Terminus on Thursday as an example of continuing enforcement measures.

Highlighting broader objectives behind the exercise, the official said the anti-encroachment drive forms part of larger efforts aimed at easing congestion, improving station accessibility and facilitating smoother traffic movement around Bandra station and Bandra Terminus.

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis ji : large parts of Mumbai will breathe free after these encroachments are removed



But we must also arrest the corrupt BMC officials and others who allowed these to come up pic.twitter.com/gHaK18l2Xo — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) May 22, 2026

Authorities said complaints regarding congestion and access-related issues in eastern Bandra had persisted for years and expressed confidence that clearing the area would improve movement for commuters travelling through both local and long-distance railway services.

The official also described the operation as a coordinated exercise involving railway authorities, civic agencies, district administration, state government departments, and city police authorities.

When asked about Wednesday's violence during demolition operations, where railway personnel and police teams allegedly came under attack, the official said crowd management and riot-control measures had already been built into operational planning.

Authorities stated that deployment strategies involving different police squads enabled the situation to be brought under control within 10 to 15 minutes. The Official added that since then, demolition work has continued without any further major disruption.

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