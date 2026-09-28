Mumbai’s Ganpati Visarjan Leaves BMC With 2,754.85 MT Idol Remains As Scientific Disposal Plan Remains Unclear | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai: As the 12-day long Ganeshotsav ended on Friday, the BMC intensified the retrieval of remains of immersed Ganpati idols from all natural water bodies and artificial ponds installed across Mumbai. Till Sunday morning, as much as 2,754.85 metric tonnes (MT) of immersed idols remains were retrieved and transported to Mulund dumping plot.

Though the retrieved material is over 250 MT more than last year's, the BMC is still uncertain over its methodology for scientific disposal. Untill the method is finalized, the retrieved materials will be stored at the Mulund plot, alongwith last year's 2500 MT, which also awaits scientific disposal.

As per the Bombay High Court directions, the civic body has to ensure environment-friendly disposal of the retrieved idols remains. "The retrieved material has to scientifically dispose off by either of two methods suggested by state appointed expert committee -biological disintegration of PoP waste by disintegration by chemicals OR calcination (wet and dry) process. However, we are yet to receive response from the Wada-based company, while the deadline for Expression of Interest floated by the BMC for interested companies ends on September 29. Till the scientific methodology for disposal is finalized, the materials will be stored at the Mulund plot," a senior BMC officer said.

Following the HC directions, the BMC last year experimented processing of 10 metric tonnes of materials on a pilot basis and made benches and other usable items out of it. However, it proved infeasible and expensive, thereby forcing the civic body to rely on a private company for scientific processing. To boost environment-friendly immersions, similar to last year, all idols below 6 feet height were being mandated to be immersed in artificial ponds installed across Mumbai, while idols above 6 feet height (including PoP and clay) were to be immersed in natural water bodies - rivers, lakes and sea.

This Ganpati festival, more than 1.99 lakh Ganpati and Gauri idols were immersed across Mumbai, including natural and artificial immersion sites.

At the end of the visarjan, total 2,754.85 metric tonnes of immersed idols remains were retrieved by the BMC's solid waste management department via total 707 vehicles.

Of these, maximum materials were retrieved and transported from K/West ward (314 MT) which houses Juhu Chowpatty, followed by S ward (253 MT), D ward (249 MT) which houses Girgaon Chowpatty and G/North ward (190 MT) which houses Dadar Chowpatty.

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