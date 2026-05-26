Mumbai’s First Waste-To-Energy Plant In Bandra Set For Revival After Turning Defunct Last Year

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Mumbai: Mumbai’s first waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, located at Pali Hill in Bandra and once celebrated as a pioneering citizen-led sustainability initiative, is set to be revived by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after remaining defunct for nearly a year.

The plant, which became operational on May 3, 2018, was established through a collaborative effort led by the Pali Hill Residents Association (PHRA) and was among Mumbai’s earliest decentralised waste-processing projects. At a time when the city’s ambitious Deonar waste-to-energy project was still under discussion, the Pali Hill facility emerged as a model for local waste management and renewable energy generation.

Details On The Waste-To-Energy (WTE) Plant

With a daily processing capacity of one tonne of organic waste, the plant catered to around 79 residential buildings and 23 bungalows in the upscale Bandra area, including homes linked to prominent personalities such as lyricist Gulzar, filmmaker Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

According to PHRA secretary Madhu Poplai, the facility processed around 680 to 720 kilograms of organic waste daily and converted it into electricity and manure. The electricity generated by the plant was used to power nearly 69 street lights in the locality as well as support the functioning of the plant itself, as reported by The Indian Express.

Despite being located next to the Bandra water reservoir and surrounded by residential towers, residents reportedly did not face odour-related issues due to the plant’s advanced equipment and maintenance during its early years.

However, problems began after the original operator’s contract ended in 2021. A new agency appointed later allegedly failed to properly maintain the facility, leading to operational issues and eventual shutdown.

“The new operator did not carry out adequate maintenance, and in July 2025 they handed over the keys stating they could no longer operate the facility. Since then, the plant has remained defunct,” Poplai said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

BJP Councillor Steps In To Support Plant's Revival

The revival plan gained momentum after a recent meeting between civic officials and local residents facilitated by BJP councillor Swapna Mhatre. Mhatre has urged the BMC not only to restart the plant but also modernise it with updated technology and potentially expand its processing capacity. “The technology has evolved significantly over the years. We have requested the administration to explore whether the plant’s capacity can also be increased,” Mhatre said.

BMC officials said the civic body is now exploring the possibility of reviving the facility through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and appointing a new operator under Solid Waste Management rules.

“We are exploring ways to restart the plant through CSR support. An agency may be appointed to run the facility while adhering to prescribed SWM guidelines,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, according to the report. The proposed revival comes as Mumbai continues to face mounting waste-management challenges and increasing focus on decentralised, sustainable garbage processing solutions.

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