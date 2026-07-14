Mumbai's First One-Stop Centre For Women Survivors Of Violence To Open At CAMA & Albless Hospital Soon |

Mumbai: A One-Stop Centre (OSC) providing integrated support to women facing violence, abuse and other forms of distress will soon become operational at CAMA & Albless Hospital, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister AditOne-Stop Centre (OSC) providing integrated support to women facing violence, abuse, Tatkare announced during her visit to the state-run hospital on Monday.

Accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve, Tatkare inspected the proposed OSC and various departments of the hospital. She reviewed healthcare services for women and children, treatment facilities, patient care and cleanliness.

The OSC will provide comprehensive assistance to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse under one roof, including emergency medical care, psychological counselling, legal aid, police facilitation, forensic examination and referral services.

Conceived as Mumbai's first One Stop Center within a dedicated women's hospital, the facility aims to offer a safer and more supportive environment for survivors of gender-based violence. Unlike general hospitals, the women-and-child hospital setting is expected to encourage more survivors to seek help without fear of stigma. The 24x7 centre will also have five beds reserved for women requiring immediate medical care and short-term support.

During the visit, Tatkare also announced that free health screening camps for women and children in the surrounding areas would be organised soon. She said the state government would strengthen healthcare services at the hospital by augmenting medical equipment, ensuring the availability of medicines and increasing manpower.

"We are fully committed to the health and well-being of women and children. No woman or child should be deprived of timely medical treatment," the minister said.

She added that the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure for women and children and that facilities at CAMA & Albless Hospital would be further upgraded to provide accessible, quality care.

The visit was attended by officials of the Women and Child Development Department, senior medical officers and hospital staff.

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