Janta Darbar Scheduled At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha In Vashi On July 16, For Citizens To Air Grievances Directly | AI

A Janta Darbar will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi on July 16, 2026, at 10.30 am, providing citizens with an opportunity to directly present their grievances related to government departments and public administration.

Guidelines for Participation

Residents have been asked to attend the public hearing with written representations detailing issues requiring intervention by the administration.

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The initiative is aimed at enabling direct interaction between the minister and citizens, allowing them to raise civic and administrative concerns and seek prompt resolution through the concerned authorities.

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