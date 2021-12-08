Mumbai's first Omicron-infected patient discharged

Mumbai: A 33-year-old Dombivli resident, the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Maharashtra, was discharged from the Covid care centre in Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday.

On December 4, the state health department had confirmed that a patient had been detected with the Omicron variant after his sample was sent for genome sequencing. “The patient was under treatment for 15 days at the Covid centre and is completely stable and doesn’t have any symptoms, following which he has been discharged,” said Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The passenger had tested Covid-positive on arrival at the Mumbai airport on November 24, from Cape Town, South Africa, transiting through Dubai and Delhi.

“He had tested negative in an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours before his inter-connected flights from Cape Town to Mumbai. Upon landing at Delhi airport, an RT-PCR test was conducted but even before getting the result, he was allowed to fly to Mumbai. Later, after landing in Mumbai on November 24, he received his RT-PCR report which showed the presence of Covid pathogens. However, he had shown the earlier negative test report to the screening officer at the Mumbai airport,” said a senior health official.

Moreover, he was unvaccinated. The KDMC health department has traced 12 of his high-risk contacts and 23 low-risk contacts and all of them have tested negative for Covid.

Meanwhile, for the last two days, there have been no new cases of Omicron in Maharashtra, with 10 cases having been detected so far. However, the state health department has sent 64 samples for genomic sequencing, of which the results for 52 are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:10 PM IST