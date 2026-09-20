Mumbai's First Metro-Integrated Flyover To Transform East-West Connectivity, Open In Phases By 2027 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s first flyover integrated with a metro corridor is set to be commissioned in phases, with the first stretch from Infinity Mall in Andheri West to JVLR Junction targeted for completion by December 2026 and the remaining section up to Poonam Nagar expected to be ready by May 2027.

About Mumbai's First Metro-Integrated Flyover



The 5.08-km flyover, proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will connect New Link Road near Infinity Mall, Andheri West, with Poonam Nagar on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). Of the total length, 0.93 km has already been constructed by the BMC.



As the proposed flyover alignment overlaps with Metro Line 6, the BMC entrusted the remaining construction to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project is being executed in two parts, including a double-decker stretch carrying both the flyover and Metro 6.





The 2.58-km first portion is being constructed as a double-decker structure along with Metro Line 6 and has achieved 80% physical progress. The second portion, spanning 1.58 km, is being built as a single-level flyover and ramps and includes a 120-metre cable-stayed bridge crossing the Western Express Highway and operational Metro Line 7. This section has recorded 58.41% progress.



According to the project timeline, Phase I from Infinity Mall to JVLR Junction is scheduled for completion by December 2026, while Phase II from JVLR Junction to Poonam Nagar, including the cable-stayed bridge, is targeted for May 2027.



Once commissioned, the combined elevated corridor is expected to provide a continuous connection between the western and eastern parts of Mumbai, while easing traffic bottlenecks at Infinity Mall Junction, SV Road Junction and the JVLR junction on the Western Express Highway.



The project is also expected to provide smoother and uninterrupted movement along JVLR, reduce travel time between Link Road, SV Road and JVLR, and segregate local and through traffic across different elevated levels.

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