Mumbai's First Intense Pre-Monsoon Shower Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos; Opposition Questions BMC Readiness | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai was lashed with premonsoon rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to water logging and traffic disruptions at several places. The western suburbs received more rainfall compared to the eastern suburbs and city area, with Versova recording the highest of 73 mm rainfall in an hour. The first intense shower of the season, lead to the closure of the notorious Andheri subway from 7.40 am to 8.25 am, inconveniencing the office goers.

The opposition slammed the BMC over its poor nullas desilting and overall monsoon preparedness, questioning what the city will endure if a premonsoon shower can lead to waterlogged streets. MP and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said, "The BMC, which claims to have spent crores of rupees on nullas desilting, has been exposed in the very first rain. If such a light shower causes this mess, what will happen to Mumbaikars in a heavy downpour? The empty claims of nullas cleaning and the administration's inaction have once again come to light! This is the state of monsoon preparedness in Mumbai this year."

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars took social media to highlight situation in their areas, including traffic logged western express highway and waterlogged streets in Andheri, Versova area; an accident following rainfall on the eastern freeway, and beautiful rainbow from a skyline in Kurla as well.

Falling behind its deadline of May 31 to complete desilting of the stormwater drains, the BMC is yet to complete 7% desilting in the eastern suburbs, while the desilting of Mithi River is completed only 73%. The administration said it is confident that quality desilting at the 20 crucial outfalls at the Mithi River will be done by the time monsoon hits Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast for arrival of monsoon date over Kerala to June 4. "If monsoon progresses normally thereafter, it is likely arrive over Mumbai, Maharashtra by June 14-15. However, Mumbai will continue receiving premonsoon showers at night or early morning till then. The temperature will gradually fall below 35°C, giving relief from the heat and humidity," said IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

The IMD went completely wrong with its first official forecast of onset of monsoon. It had forecasted that the southwest monsoon will arrive over Kerala on May 26 (with four days error margin) and will arrive over Mumbai, Maharashtra in June first week.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be party cloudy with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.

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