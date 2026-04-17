Mumbai's First Automated Driving Test Track At Tardeo RTO Hits Roadblock Over Temporary Relocation Site | FPJ

Mumbai: The plan to set up the state’s first automated driving test track (ADTT) at the Tardeo Regional Transport Office has run into an initial roadblock, even before construction begins. The issue revolves around identifying suitable land to temporarily relocate driving tests during the project phase.

RTO Proposes BEST Bus Depot at Mumbai Central

RTO authorities have proposed shifting the existing driving test facility to the BEST bus depot at Mumbai Central. However, the civic transport body has expressed reluctance, pointing to severe space limitations and operational difficulties. While the proposal has been forwarded to the state transport department, BEST officials maintain that no formal communication has reached them so far.

“This is still at a very early stage. We will require an alternate site to continue driving tests until the automated system becomes operational,” an RTO official said. Another option under consideration is the Worli Dairy premises, though Mumbai Central remains the preferred choice due to its proximity to the current RTO office.

BEST Cites Space Constraints and 130 Buses at Depot

BEST officials, however, are sceptical about accommodating the request. The Mumbai Central depot currently manages around 130 buses and already operates under constrained conditions. “A proper driving test track needs a continuous and dedicated stretch of land, which is difficult to provide given the depot’s existing workload,” a senior official said.

The uncertainty over securing a temporary site could delay the commencement of the project. The proposed upgrade is part of a broader initiative to modernise the driving licence testing process and reduce human intervention. The Tardeo RTO, which dates back to 1940 and was originally a British-era horse stable, is set to be equipped with a fully automated track. The system will use cameras and video analytics to assess candidates, automatically detecting errors such as lane violations and improper braking, thereby eliminating subjectivity in evaluations.

Read Also 23-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Lift Shaft At Borivali West Construction Site

Tardeo RTO Was British-Era Horse Stable from 1940

The project has been awarded to Ashoka Buildcon under a public-private partnership model and is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months. During this period, the current test track will need to be shut, making relocation unavoidable. “The contractor requires the site to be vacated for timely execution. We are working to finalise a nearby alternative to minimise inconvenience to applicants,” an official said.

At present, the Tardeo RTO conducts nearly 300 to 400 driving tests daily, highlighting the urgency of finding a temporary arrangement. The project will also include an automated vehicle fitness testing facility.

The state government has cleared plans for eight additional ADTTs, taking the total number of such facilities across Maharashtra to 46, as part of efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in the licensing system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/