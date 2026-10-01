Mumbai's First 20 Of 238 New AC Local Rakes Likely By December 2027; Later Lots To Get Upgraded Features

The first batch of new Mumbai AC locals is expected in December 2027, while later rakes will feature enhanced passenger amenities | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The first 20 AC local rakes out of the 238 planned for Mumbai are expected to be delivered by December 2027, with the initial batch likely to follow the design of the latest AC locals currently operating on the suburban network.

However, the remaining 218 rakes will incorporate several suggested modifications and additional passenger amenities, according to a senior railway official.

Upgraded Features In Later Lots

The changes being considered include cushioned seats, improved mobile charging facilities and other passenger-friendly features. The decision to introduce these modifications in subsequent lots is aimed at ensuring that the Railways can begin deploying the new AC locals without waiting for the upgraded design to be finalised across the entire order.

The 238-rake programme is among the largest planned additions to Mumbai's AC suburban fleet. In the last month, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the procurement and production of the 238 AC EMU rakes.

The production of the rakes has been divided among three Railway production units. ICF will manufacture 120 rakes, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, will make 71, while Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, will manufacture 47. Production is expected to begin in 2027, with the entire order targeted for completion by 2030.

Proposed Passenger Comfort Changes

According to railway officials, the first 20 rakes will broadly resemble the latest AC locals already running in Mumbai. The subsequent rakes will be progressively equipped with the modifications suggested for improving passenger comfort and operational performance.

Among the proposed changes are cushioned seats in place of the existing steel seats. Each seat is also proposed to have access to a mobile charging point. The new rakes are expected to have an upgraded HVAC system, with two 25-tonne-capacity units per coach, compared with the 15-tonne units used in the existing AC locals.

Passenger information and infotainment facilities are also proposed, including screens similar to those seen in metro trains.

Higher Power And Speed Proposed

The new rakes are also expected to have higher power supply capacity, which could improve acceleration. Railway officials are examining an increase in power supply capacity from the present 33 per cent to 50 per cent. This is expected to help the trains accelerate faster and partly compensate for the time spent at stations while opening and closing doors.

The proposed design could also allow the trains to attain speeds of up to 130 kmph, compared with the current operating capability of around 100-110 kmph. A sharper nose design is also being considered as part of the aerodynamic improvements.

CR Or WR: Where Will The First Rakes Go?

A senior railway official said the allocation of the new AC locals between Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will take into account passenger response and demand. The zone recording a better response to AC local services is likely to receive the first batches, the official said.

At present, CR operates around 1,820 suburban services, including 120 AC local services. WR operates 1,414 suburban services, of which 147 are AC services. Mumbai's first AC local was introduced on December 25, 2017. Since then, the AC fleet has gradually expanded, although its share in the overall suburban timetable remains limited.

New Rakes To Expand AC Services

The 238 new rakes are expected to significantly increase the availability of AC suburban services. Their deployment will also be linked to the commissioning of additional suburban infrastructure being developed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

The Railways has divided production between three factories to ensure that the large requirement does not depend on a single manufacturing unit.

For Mumbai commuters, however, the key issue will be how quickly the new rakes enter service and whether the upgraded features translate into greater comfort and reliability.

With production scheduled to begin in 2027, the first batch will provide an early addition to the AC fleet, while the subsequent lots are expected to bring the more extensive passenger-friendly modifications.

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238 NEW AC LOCAL RAKES

20

FIRST BATCH

Expected by December 2027

218

SUBSEQUENT RAKES

To get upgraded passenger-friendly features

2030

TARGET

Entire 238-rake order to be completed

WHO WILL MANUFACTURE?

120 RAKES

ICF, CHENNAI

71 RAKES

RCF, KAPURTHALA

47 RAKES

MCF, RAIBARELI

KEY UPGRADES

50%

Proposed power supply capacity

(Current: 33%)

2 x 25 TONNES

HVAC capacity per coach

(Current: 2 x 15 tonnes)

130 KMPH

Proposed maximum speed

(Current: 100–110 kmph)

1 CHARGING POINT

Proposed access for each seat

CR vs WR

CENTRAL RAILWAY

1,820 total suburban services

120 AC services

WESTERN RAILWAY

1,414 total suburban services

147 AC services

TIMELINE

2017

Mumbai's first AC local introduced

2027

Production of 238 new AC rakes begins

DECEMBER 2027

First 20 rakes expected

2030

Entire order targeted for completion

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