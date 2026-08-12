Mumbai To Get 238 New AC Local Trains 4 Years Early, First Rake Expected In 2027

A Mumbai AC suburban local train is seen amid a major Railways expansion plan that aims to deliver 238 upgraded AC rakes by 2030 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Mumbai's wait for a larger fleet of air-conditioned suburban trains is set to be shortened by several years, with the Railways changing its production strategy for the 238 additional AC local rakes approved for the city.

Under the earlier plan, series production through technology partners was expected to begin only after a long procurement process, meaning the first rake would have arrived around 2030 and the entire fleet only by 2034. The revised plan now targets the first rake in 2027 and the complete fleet by 2030.

Revised Production Strategy

The change effectively seeks to recover years that could have been lost under the earlier procurement schedule. Instead of waiting for series supply through technology partners, all 238 rakes will now be manufactured simultaneously at three Railway production units — Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai; Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala; and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli.

The parallel production strategy is aimed at ensuring that the availability of trains does not lag behind the expansion of Mumbai's suburban railway infrastructure.

Of the 238 additional AC local trains, 47 are planned under MUTP-3 and 191 under MUTP-3A. The expansion comes alongside around Rs 22,000 crore investment in Mumbai's suburban railway network, covering new corridors, additional railway lines, extension of platforms to accommodate 15-coach trains and yard remodelling.

Metro-Like Upgrades Planned

The new AC locals are also expected to be a significant upgrade over the existing fleet, with several facilities closer to those available on Metro trains. The current steel seats are proposed to be replaced with soft, cushioned seats, aimed at improving passenger comfort, particularly during winter.

Coaches will also get upgraded HVAC systems, with two 25-tonne-capacity units in each coach, compared with the existing 15-tonne units. This is expected to improve both cooling and ventilation.

Charging facilities are also set to become more accessible. Mobile charging points will be provided near every seat, while passenger information and infotainment systems with Metro-like screens are planned inside the coaches.

The changes are intended to make the AC local experience more comfortable and technology-driven, particularly for passengers travelling longer distances on the suburban network.

Faster Trains Proposed

The new trains are also being designed with higher acceleration and speed in mind. Their power supply capacity is proposed to increase from 33 per cent to 50 per cent, allowing faster acceleration.

This is important because AC locals spend additional time at stations while opening and closing their doors. Officials estimate that the improved acceleration could help compensate for the additional 15-20 seconds spent at stations.

The proposed maximum potential speed of the new trains is 130 kmph, compared with around 100-110 kmph for existing suburban trains. A sharper-nose design may also be adopted as part of the new train design to support higher-speed operations.

Infrastructure Expansion

For Mumbai's suburban system, however, the increase in train speed will have to go hand in hand with infrastructure improvements. The Rs 22,000-crore investment is aimed at creating additional capacity through new corridors, extra railway lines, longer platforms and yard remodelling. The availability of more AC rakes will allow the Railways to utilise that additional capacity and expand services.

The revised production strategy therefore addresses a key problem in the earlier plan timeline. While the original schedule meant Mumbai would have waited until 2030 even to see the first additional AC rake and until 2034 for the full fleet, the new approach targets the first rake in 2027 and all 238 by 2030.

If the schedule is maintained, Mumbai will not only get more AC locals but a substantially upgraded fleet, with better seating, stronger air-conditioning, charging points, passenger information systems and higher acceleration.

The challenge now is to ensure that the manufacturing timetable and the infrastructure projects move together, so that the additional trains translate into more capacity and better services for Mumbai's suburban commuters.

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New Car Sheds Planned

Two new EMU car sheds will be constructed for the maintenance of the 238 new AC local trains being procured under MUTP. The sheds will be developed by MRVC at:

● Bhivpuri – Central Railway

● Vangaon – Western Railway

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