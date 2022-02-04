Mumbai's Fire brigade to focus on campaign about cylinder blasts prevention

Following the Worli gas cylinder explosion case in November which killed three out of four members of a family, leaving a five-year-old boy orphaned, Mumbai's fire brigade team, will start an awareness campaign on LPG gas explosion related fire mishaps in collaboration with LPG gas companies this month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget document has mentioned that the Mumbai Fire Brigade will carry out a special drive of awareness programs about the safe handling of LP gas.

Speaking to The FPJ, Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai said, “As the cases of gas explosion are increasing in the city, we are going to collaborate with LPG companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to conduct awareness programs. Our teams will go door to door and while fitting the gas cylinders, they will explain the dos and don'ts of gas leakage. Also, through collaboration with Project Mumbai, we will conduct fire awareness programs to make the citizens ready for any kind of adversity.”

Parab said it could save lives if citizens were aware of how they should react when a gas leakage occurs or a highrise fire is reported. “During the Worli gas explosion incident, if the citizens were made aware of the protocols to be followed during a gas leakage, maybe this heart-wrenching incident could've been avoided. Similarly, during the fire at Tardeo last month, some citizens saved their own lives by shutting the door, staying inside and avoiding the inhalation of smoke till the firemen reached and rescued them,” said Parab.

Apart from the special focus on cylinder explosion mishaps, the fire brigade will also collaborate with the NGO Project Mumbai for general awareness. Project Mumbai, the CEO, Shishir Joshi, said, “We are happy to announce that the fire safety awareness program called 'Agni Rakshak' will re-start from February 19, and will continue every Saturday. The citizens can register on our website and receive the training for free which will help them during real-life fire incidents.”

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST