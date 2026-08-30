Mumbai's Falling Coconut Threat: Colaba BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges BMC To Install Safety Nets |

Mumbai: BJP Corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar has demanded that the BMC must implement preventive measures to address the safety risks posed to pedestrians and motorists by falling coconuts from old trees located along roadsides.

In a letter to BMC chief, Ashwini Bhide he requested to install 'fall protection nets (nets designed to catch falling coconuts) on coconut trees situated on public roads, in parks, and in high-traffic areas. He pointed out that Colaba area has a large number of old coconut trees, and incidents of coconuts suddenly falling from them occur frequently.

“Such incidents carry the risk of injury to pedestrians and damage to vehicles parked along the roadside. Hence, it is essential for the BMC to take immediate measures to prevent such occurrences,” said Narwekar.

“A successful preventive measure has already been installed at Cusrow Baug in Colaba. The residents there proactively installed coconut fall protection nets on the trees within their premises on their own. This initiative successfully eliminated the risk of heavy coconuts crashing onto parked cars and walking pathways. Taking inspiration from installation at Custow Baug, Narwekar demanded that BMC conduct a survey of coconut trees in public places where such nets can be installed," Narwekar said.

“Good quality nylon protective nets should be installed on coconut trees identified as hazardous—particularly those located near roads, in parks, and in high-traffic areas. This measure is relatively simple and cost-effective, helping to prevent accidents and protect citizens' property,” the corporator added.

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