Mumbai's Drug Trafficking Networks Become More Organised, Tech-Driven; Syndicates Adopt 'No Face-No Name' Model | Somendra Sharma

Mumbai: Despite repeated crackdowns by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Crime Branch and central agencies, Mumbai’s drug trafficking network is becoming more organised, sophisticated and technology-driven, investigators said.

Traditional Gang Structures Replaced by Layer-Based Networks

Senior investigators said traditional gang structures have been replaced by compartmentalised, layer-based networks operating on a strict “need-to-know” principle. Officials said the model resembles the operational pattern associated with the Bishnoi gang, where each person knows only his specific role and little about the larger syndicate.

According to Mumbai police and intelligence sources, several syndicates now follow a “No Face-No Name” model. Suppliers, stockists, couriers and peddlers rarely know each other’s identities. Transactions are coordinated through clothing colours, bags, vehicles, physical descriptions or codewords instead of names and phone numbers. In many cases, chats are deleted and disposable numbers discarded immediately after delivery.

Replacement Systems Make Arrests Less Disruptive

Officials associated with the ANC said older networks depended on fixed peddlers and suppliers, making arrests more disruptive. Modern syndicates, however, work through replacement systems. “Whenever a peddler is arrested, another recruit is immediately activated for the same territory,” sources said, adding that foreign-based operators recruit through social media, encrypted apps, gaming networks and local facilitators.

Investigative agencies believe many active networks are controlled from Dubai, Canada, South Africa and Southeast Asian countries. These operators use encrypted platforms, virtual numbers, fake digital identities and disposable online accounts, while money is routed through hawala, cryptocurrency and layered banking channels.

'Cut-to-Cut' Network Characterised by Changing Delivery Points

Sources said drug trafficking has become a “cut-to-cut” network marked by changing delivery points, fake documents and SIM cards, rented flats, service apartments, codewords, small consignments and recruits who know only the immediate link above and below them.

Experts said Mumbai remains vulnerable because of its large population, nightlife, corporate sector, entertainment industry and youth demographic. Local trains, cab services, delivery networks and crowded public spaces are increasingly used to move small quantities.

Retired additional DGP PK Jain said merely arresting peddlers and low-level suppliers will not solve the problem. According to him, agencies must dismantle financial networks, hawala channels and overseas command structures, strengthen cyber and financial tracking, monitor cryptocurrency transactions, act against fake documents and SIM networks, and invest in youth awareness and rehabilitation programmes.

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