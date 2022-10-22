Mumbai's Diwali: These kids give up crackers for the love of environment and animals

Representational image | Pixabay

Mumbai: When Ansh Chandnani decided not to burst crackers this Diwali, it was not just for the love he has for his pet.

Not being a contributor to air pollution, noise pollution, and global warming was as much on the 12-year-old's mind when he took the decision to not burst them for the last two years or so.

Ansh and Riah will make rangoli's this Diwali

"I instead help my mother in making Rangoli and light diyas that are not harmful. During Diwali, when people burst crackers, there is noise pollution. In our school they also taught us that it results in global warming that is melting ice and creating a lot of disasters. Hence I stopped bursting crackers over two years ago," said Ansh.

Conscious parents are making sure that they learn a few things as they grow up so that they are not part of those damaging the environment. Most children and parents FPJ spoke to said that it was mix of what the school had taught, what parents told them and often their liking for pets. In some cases it was health issues in the house that made kids more aware.

"I try and not permit my kids to burst crackers. There is noise and air pollution and that results in health issues. I have asthma and so try to tell me children to not burst crackers. Besides, we also make it a point that children are not into child labour. We hear that there is a lot of child labour involved in preparing of crackers. By ensuring that my children do not burst crackers, they do not contribute to any of this," said Sanjeev Lekhraj who has three children.

In case of Riah, she took to the understanding of crackers being bad failrly early. When she was at school, they taught her about the problems it can create. "They would teach us that birds, cats and dogs get troubled due to the smoke. Since I like them, I started to avoid crackers. I also ask my freinds to not burst them as they really get scared. I instead make rangolis. This time too I will be doing the same," said 10-year-old Riah Rajani.