Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000-mark for second consecutive day; 803 fresh infections reported

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,47,393 while the death of 7 such patients increased the toll to 16,630, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,800 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,19,088 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 8,888 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 51,492 tests carried out on Tuesday, the overall test count reached 1,53,40,933.

Of the 803 new cases, 650 patients are asymptomatic, while 152 are hospitalised. Of them, 31 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,482 beds, 2,036 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 485 days.

Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:00 PM IST