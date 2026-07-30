Mumbai's Dabbawalas Meet Mayor Ritu Tawde & BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Seeking Civic Support; What Are Their Demands?

Mumbai: Representatives of Mumbai's iconic dabbawala association met civic officials to press for long-pending infrastructure and welfare measures, including dedicated cycle parking near railway stations, weather shelters, free medical treatment and financial assistance for workers injured on duty.

The meeting, which was held on July 27, was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, where members of the Dabbawala Association outlined the challenges faced by thousands of tiffin carriers who deliver home-cooked meals across the city using bicycles and Mumbai's suburban railway network.

What Are Their Demands?

Among the key demands was the creation of designated cycle parking spaces near railway stations to ensure the safety of their bicycles, which remain their primary mode of transport. The association also requested the construction of tin-roofed shelters at strategic locations to protect both workers and tiffins from rain and extreme heat during breaks.

Acknowledging the occupational risks faced by dabbawalas while navigating heavy traffic, flooded roads and harsh weather, the Mayor assured that injured workers would receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000 from the Mayor's Relief Fund. She also said they would be provided free medical treatment at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals.

The association further urged the civic body to officially designate the area outside Churchgate railway station as a visitor point. The location frequently attracts tourists, researchers and management students from across the world who visit Mumbai to study the dabbawalas' globally acclaimed logistics and time-management system.

During the discussion, association members also highlighted the physical challenges faced by senior dabbawalas, particularly those above the age of 50, many of whom continue to cycle long distances despite suffering from knee pain and age-related health issues.

Despite these hardships, the community said it remains committed to its traditional and environmentally friendly delivery model that has earned international recognition for its efficiency and near-flawless service.

Municipal officials assured the association of administrative support and said the civic body would examine the proposals to improve working conditions for Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers.

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