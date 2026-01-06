 Mumbai Dabbawalas Lead Men’s Health Awareness, Offer Free Screenings
Over 500 Mumbai dabbawalas participated in a two-day men’s health campaign on 6–7 January 2026, promoting early detection of head, neck, and prostate cancers. Conducted with HCG Cancer Centre, the “Delivering Hope Together” initiative used the dabbawalas’ daily routes to spread awareness.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Dabbawalas Lead Men’s Health Awareness, Offer Free Screenings |

Mumbai: In a unique example of community-led preventive healthcare, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association conducted a two-day men’s health awareness campaign on 6 and 7 January 2026, mobilising over 500 dabbawalas across the city to promote early cancer detection. Wearing blue jackets symbolising men’s health awareness, the dabbawalas used their daily routes and trusted presence to spread crucial messages on the importance of timely screening among working men.

Partnership With HCG Centre

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai, under the campaign titled “Delivering Hope Together.” The campaign aimed to take preventive healthcare beyond hospital walls and directly into the community by leveraging the dabbawalas’ unmatched reach and credibility. The focus was on raising awareness about head and neck cancer and prostate cancer, two of the most commonly detected cancers among men.

Mobile Screenings for Dabbawalas

As part of the initiative, HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai deployed a dedicated mobile medical van exclusively for dabbawalas, offering free cancer screenings at key locations including Churchgate, Borivali, Grant Road and Mira Road. HCG’s medical team conducted the screenings and provided counselling on early warning signs, risk factors and the importance of early diagnosis in improving treatment outcomes.

article-image

High Participation and Impact

The campaign witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 500 dabbawalas voluntarily participating in the screenings over the two days. The strong turnout reflected increasing awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare among working communities, reinforcing the belief that early detection can significantly reduce the cancer burden.

