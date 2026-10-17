Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Marina Project Put On Hold As MCZMA Seeks MMRDA Clearance Over Nariman Point Bridge Alignment | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The proposed marina at Cuffe Parade has hit a fresh hurdle, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) deferring its decision on the project for want of a no-objection certificate (NOC) or clarification from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on whether it overlaps with the proposed Nariman Point–Colaba/Cuffe Parade bridge project.

The issue was raised at the MCZMA’s 202nd meeting held on September 24, where the authority considered a fresh coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance application submitted by Rashmi Development Private Limited for developing an inland water transport terminal and marina at Cuffe Parade.

MMRDA bridge raises overlap concerns

According to the meeting minutes, expert members observed that MMRDA has proposed a bridge connecting Nariman Point with Colaba/Cuffe Parade in the same or nearby location. The bridge proposal was recommended by MCZMA to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on August 6 and is currently under consideration by the ministry.

The authority, therefore, asked the marina project proponent to obtain clarification or an NOC from MMRDA confirming that the two projects would not overlap or obstruct each other. The proposal was deferred pending submission of the required information.

Developer submits revised marina proposal

The latest application follows the withdrawal of an earlier proposal after the developer sought permission to revise the project’s technical details and components. The earlier application had been recommended to MoEF&CC in July. However, Rashmi Development requested its withdrawal on August 25, stating that modifications to the project required updated details and a fresh application.

The revised proposal reflects a substantial reduction in the planned built-up area, from 35,000 square metres to 18,600 square metres — a reduction of 16,400 square metres. The proposed building configuration has also been revised from two basements and six floors to a configuration comprising a podium, ground floor and four upper floors, reducing the height by two floors, according to the presentation made before MCZMA.

Marina infrastructure and environmental details

The project comprises four broad components: foreshore facilities, including a promenade and immigration centre; a proposed jetty, access road, yacht ramp and breakwaters; a navigational channel and turning circle; and an anchored cruise ship proposed to operate as a floating hotel.

The proposal includes foreshore facilities spread across CRZ-IB, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas, along with marine infrastructure such as a jetty, yacht ramp, breakwaters and a navigational channel. The floating hotel would require a licence from the Directorate General of Shipping.

The project proponent submitted a coastal regulation map and a report prepared by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IRS), Chennai, an agency authorised by MoEF&CC. According to the report cited in the meeting, no mangroves were present in the vicinity of the proposed marina site.

The marina proposal will now have to await the response on the potential interface with MMRDA’s bridge project before MCZMA takes it up for further consideration.

Cuffe Parade–Nariman Point connector

The proposed 1.869-km Cuffe Parade–Nariman Point connector to be undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is designed to accommodate increased traffic and improve connectivity in South Mumbai. Its southern end, near Navy Nagar in Colaba, will connect to Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, while the northern end near Nariman Point will be accessible from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road. The project will also feature a 418-metre double-decker flyover.

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Connector expected to reduce travel time

Although Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade are barely a kilometre apart, commuters currently travel around 5 km via congested stretches near Mantralaya, Fort and Madam Cama Road, with journeys often taking up to 30 minutes during peak hours. According to MMRDA, the connector is expected to substantially reduce travel time and improve links between South Mumbai’s business districts.

MMRDA estimates that a peak-hour journey from Nariman Point to Colaba, which currently takes around 35 minutes at an average speed of 12 kmph, could be reduced to approximately 12 minutes at 35 kmph. With peak-hour traffic estimated at 2,500 vehicles per hour, the authority projects that the time savings could collectively amount to around 960 hours, benefiting commuters across the island city.

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