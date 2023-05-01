Mumbai's CSMT (outstation) falls short for Chennai Express passengers as train coaches extend beyond platform

Passengers of the Chennai Express train starting from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station saw their coaches halted beyond the platform limits. This led to the passengers, even the specially-abled ones, finding it difficult to board the transport.

This was not a one-day trouble but reportedly a major problem that was witnessed and needed attention since nearly two weeks.

“Train No. 22157 (CSMT-Chennai Express) leaves CSMT from platform 9. But, for the past 10-15 days the coach has been halting beyond the platform. There is an urgent need to change the platform for this train,” a report in newspaper Mid-Day read quoting inputs from activist Prateek S. Mishra.

In this regard, a Central Railway spokesperson brought to the notice of media that the work of extending platforms at CSMT is being carried out to ensure accommodating up to 24 coaches.

The matter is not reported in Mumbai but also a few other railway stations across the country. Recently, a Twitter user highlighted a similar incident that he had to face at the platform of Mokama in Patna district , Bihar. Visuals surfaced online and went viral while trying to draw the attention of authorities towards the inconvenience.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mumbai: Western Railway announces change in platforms for trains at Borivali station