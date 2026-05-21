Mumbai's Cooper Hospital Surgeries Hit As C-Arm Machine Failure Delays Orthopedic Procedures; BMC Health Committee Deputy Chairperson Visits Facility

BMC Health Committee Deputy Chairperson Ritesh Kamlesh Rai inspects facilities at Cooper Hospital after malfunctioning C-arm machines delayed multiple orthopedic surgeries | File Photo

Mumbai, May 21: Commotion broke out at the BMC-run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle late Tuesday night after several orthopaedic surgeries were postponed due to malfunctioning C-arm machines, prompting a visit by Ritesh Kamlesh Rai, deputy chairperson of the civic health committee.

Rai visited the hospital after a patient known to him was allegedly advised to shift to another hospital as the C-arm machines were non-functional.

According to patients’ relatives, surgeries have been repeatedly delayed for the past 10 to 12 days as the imaging equipment used during orthopaedic and spine procedures remains out of service.

Patients allege repeated surgery delays

Family members claimed that all four C-arm machines in the hospital had stopped functioning, severely affecting surgeries and emergency treatment.

A relative of a 55-year-old patient awaiting spine surgery said, “My father was supposed to undergo surgery on Saturday, but the operation was postponed after the machine stopped working. We are being asked to wait without any clear timeline.”

Another relative said his brother, who suffered a fractured leg in a bike accident and was admitted on May 10, is still waiting for surgery despite earlier assurances from doctors that the procedure would be conducted within a few days.

One machine operational, repairs underway

“When I visited the hospital, all four machines were non-functional. We were informed that repair bills had not been cleared. However, one machine has now been made operational and the process to clear pending payments has started. We expect all machines to become functional within a week,” Rai said.

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He further alleged that the issue of non-functional C-arm machines has persisted for at least a month and warned that Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena would launch an agitation if the machines are not repaired immediately and surgeries do not resume.

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