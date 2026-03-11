Mumbai's Cooper Hospital Gets Cleanliness Crackdown: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadhi Orders Strict Enforcement, Vows To Fill Vacant Posts

A meeting of senior administrative officials will soon be convened under the chairpersonship of Mayor Ritu Tawade to address the backlog of vacant posts at Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadhi said on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: A meeting of senior administrative officials will soon be convened under the chairpersonship of Mayor Ritu Tawade to address the backlog of vacant posts at Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadhi said on Wednesday. He also directed the administration to strictly enforce public cleanliness rules within the hospital premises and ensure strong security arrangements.

Top Priority Status Granted to Hospital Hygiene

During his visit to the hospital run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ghadhi stressed that cleanliness must be given top priority. He instructed officials to take action against littering and the consumption of tobacco products in public areas and to deploy adequate security personnel to ensure compliance with these rules.

On the occasion, corporators Deepak Kotekar, Anish Makwana, Sudha Singh, and Acting Dean Dr. Dev Shetty were present. Ghadhi visited various departments of the hospital, including the accident ward, intensive care unit, and pediatric section. He also interacted with patients to understand their experiences regarding medical services and cleanliness.

Administration Praised for Managing Heavy Patient Load

The Deputy Mayor appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration in providing medical services despite the heavy patient load. As one of the major suburban hospitals, Cooper Hospital faces significant pressure due to the large number of patients seeking treatment.

Ghadhi said that efforts should be made to develop super-specialty capabilities at the hospital to strengthen healthcare services. He also emphasized the need to fill the backlog of sanctioned posts to ensure efficient delivery of medical services.

While stressing the importance of maintaining cleanliness, he urged relatives accompanying patients to cooperate with the administration. Security personnel were instructed to ensure that tobacco products are not brought inside the hospital premises and to take strict action against those violating cleanliness rules. He also called for greater public awareness about maintaining hygiene in hospital premises so that violations can be effectively discouraged.

