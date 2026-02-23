Mumbai’s Coastal Road To Get 70-Hectare ‘Green Necklace’

Draft Concept Plan presented by BMC on Sunday

Mumbai: Within three seasons, the Coastal Road Gardens will be ready- at the 70 hectares of reclaimed land alongside Mumbai Coastal Road south. The plan is to develop a "A Green Necklace" ahead of Marine Drive's Queens necklace.

In the citizens dialogue held by South Mumbai Residents Association, the first of its kind post BMC elections, a draft concept plan of the Coastal Road Gardens was unveiled. The project is undertaken by the Reliance Foundation under CSR at the estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. The work is yet to begin yet, however, the much awaited design plan boosted hopes of Mumbaikars to have a big green space along the reclaimed land of Mumbai Coastal Road south.

The draft concept plan was showcased to citizens on Sunday, which informed that 55% area will be used for Forests & Woods, 25% Open Recreational Areas, 10% area for Pathways and 10% for Plazas. Top features are- Garden trails, Amphitheatre, Sunset View Gallery, Nexus Park, Pickle Ball courts, Art Gallery, Ferris Wheel and Festival Plaza.

The event at Priyadarshini Park on Sunday morning was attended by around 300 residents from Colaba to Worli. "The objective was to come together in large numbers to ensure citizens collective voice is heard and help shape future of our open spaces," Susieben Shah, who had organised the citizens dialogue.

The 28-pagea draft concept plan of the Coastal Road Garden calls the project a New Iconic Public Realm for Mumbai and states that the master plan maximises the forest-like areas with 55% reclaimed land dedicated to forests, woodlands and gardens, at par and in some cases exceeds other world class water front parks.

The Coastal Road Gardens will have seven access points from- Napean Sea Road, Breach Candy, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi, Worli South and Worli North.

It will have amenities like Maidan/Flex field, Sports Courts (Pickleball, Padel, Basketball, Badminton), Outdoor gyms and fitness pods, Social Gardens (game tables and seating) and Children play areas.

The plan states that the Coastal Road Gardens will have amenities and pathways carved out of Forested areas, Miyawaki Microforest Pocket, Urban Parkland Pockets and Urban Woodland Pockets.

It will have a maidan at Breach Candy, Confluence Gardens at Mahalaxmi, Sunset View Gallery at Haji Ali. While Worli will have three attractions- Woodlands Art Gallery, Ferries Wheel and Festival Plaza.

The landscaping work of the 70 hectares reclaimed land along the Coastal Road south, was renamed as Coastal Road Gardens by Nita Ambani, who heads the Reliance Foundation. The project was officially announced during the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 48th annual general meeting's presentation in August 2025.

During the presentation Nita Ambani had said that the garden and promenade, will feature walkway, cycling tracks, plazas, with trees and flowers in abundance. The place will be nurtured in a health promoting gift to Mumbai, calling it a 'green lung' for generations to come.

The RIL is also responsible for operation and maintenance of the 5.5 km long Coastal Road promenade that the BMC has developed and opened for public last year.

