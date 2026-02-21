 BMC Chief To Present Coastal Road Landscaping Plan To Citizens Tomorrow Amid Concerns Over Access And Racecourse Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Chief To Present Coastal Road Landscaping Plan To Citizens Tomorrow Amid Concerns Over Access And Racecourse Project

BMC Chief To Present Coastal Road Landscaping Plan To Citizens Tomorrow Amid Concerns Over Access And Racecourse Project

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will present plans to landscape 70 hectares along the Coastal Road at a citizen dialogue in South Mumbai on Sunday. The project, under Reliance’s CSR, has sparked debate over transparency, commercial use and open space concerns, alongside objections to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse redevelopment.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will present to the citizens the plan to landscape the 70 hectare of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road in south Mumbai. | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will present to the citizens the plan to landscape the 70 hectare of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road in south Mumbai. The contract has been awarded to Reliance Industries under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to develop the Coastal Road promenade. This will be the first citizen dialogue post 2026 BMC elections, and will take place at Priyadarshini Park, Napean Sea Road from 9 am on Sunday, February 22. It is being organised by the proposed South Mumbai Residents Association (SMRA).

Gagrani Confirms Presentation on Key Projects

Gagrani confirmed to the FPJ that he will give the presentation on Coastal Road Landscaping and Mahalaxmi Racecourse project on Sunday, which is organised by the local residents.

"It will also also hold deliberations on the sports complex project at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse course, for which 102 Mumbai Architects have also raised their objections, the proposed beautification of the Coastal Road promenade, and other key civic issues and open spaces concerns in south Mumbai," said Susieben Shah, under whose initiative the citizens dialogue is organised.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai News: Activists Urge Consumers To Report Illegal 'Welfare Fund' Charges By Restaurants After MGP Complaint To CCPA
Mumbai News: Activists Urge Consumers To Report Illegal 'Welfare Fund' Charges By Restaurants After MGP Complaint To CCPA
ISL 2025–26: Vincy Barretto Strike Helps Jamshedpur FC Pip Punjab FC
ISL 2025–26: Vincy Barretto Strike Helps Jamshedpur FC Pip Punjab FC

Residents Expected to Participate in Large Numbers

Organisers expect atleast 200 residents of South Mumbai to attend the dialogue. "The objective is to come together in large numbers to ensure citizens collective voice is heard and help shape future of our open spaces," Shah said.

Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani will be developing the 70 hectares of open spaces along Mumbai Coastal Road south, which comes to estimated cost of Rs 400 crores. Speaking at the annual general meeting, Ambani has said the Coastal Road Gardens and adjoining promenade, spread over 130 acres, will feature walkways, cycling tracks, plazas, and landscaped greenery, calling it a 'green lung' for generations to come.

Read Also
Vashi's Only Dog Park Falls Into Disrepair: Rusted Equipment And Hazards Spark Outrage Among Pet...
article-image

Concerns Raised Over Commercial Use and Access

However, common Mumbaikars raise concerns whether the landscaped area will be used commercially and prevent free access. Several citizens groups have demanded to include citizens say in the development plan.

On the other hand, earlier this week around 102 members of Mumbai Architects Collective (MAC), objected to the proposed development of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, warning that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open spaces. The MAC wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani demanding full transparency on development rights, lease terms, FSI grants, and financial agreements concerning the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land held by the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

Civic officials, however, said the process has been transparent and confirmed that a tender has been floated for part of a pedestrian subway linking Acharya Atre Chowk Metro Station to the Racecourse and the Coastal Road parking hub at Haji Ali.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on