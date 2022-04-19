Mumbai’s changemaker Tejas Sidnal part of 10 chosen by NatGeo

April 22, observed worldwide as Earth Day, National Geographic will launch its effective campaign ‘One for Change’ in India. National Geographic and Disney Star’s entertainment channel will showcase a series of short films through this initiative, highlighting the unique stories of 10 Indian changemakers. One of them is Tejas Sidnal from Mumbai, an architect who invented a unique tile made out of carbon waste.

An architect-researcher with a strong inclination for biomimicry, Sidnal likes to explore sustainable innovative strategies around clean air, water and food for the built environment. He is passionate about fusing material knowledge with nature’s strategies to solve global problems with an architectural intervention perspective. He has now set up a platform for research – CarbonCraft Design, to experiment with challenging work at the intersection of technology, craft and design.

Sidnal is from Chembur and has lived most of his life in Mumbai. He studied Architecture in the city and pursued his Masters from London. Eventually, he came back and undertook a workshop on biomimicry materials and computational design, which later formed the basis for his projects.

He told the Free Press Journal that all the experimentation, research and development was done in Mumbai in his office. “Carbon craft was founded in 2019; it helps in preventing air pollution at scale through building materials, so we basically convert carbon to building materials,” he said.

Sidnal said, “National Geographic saw some of our videos and the work we do and approached us. They have made a short film on us, and I will feel super honoured to be a part of the 10 changemakers who have done such incredible work towards building a sustainable way to live by keeping the environment in mind and making sure we as humans do our part.”

The films, which premiered on National Geographic’s television platform and across Disney Star entertainment channels, will also be released on National Geographic’s social media handles, which have a combined following of over 10 million in India.

“Advancing knowledge and understanding of our world is at the core of National Geographic. Over the years, we have helped our audiences better understand and care about the world with our thought-provoking and fact-based storylines. With ‘One for Change’, we wanted to wake up and inspire our audiences through remarkable stories from across the country of amazing individuals who have taken the first step towards loving our planet and many more,” said Kevin Vaz, head of Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

“We have all grown up watching and reading National Geographic and one of the things that I really admire about this brand is its ability to inspire people through very interesting and stimulating stories. 'One for Change' is certainly a special initiative whereby the brand is providing its platform to narrate the success stories of individuals who, through their selections, have contributed significantly towards the betterment of the planet. For a woman like me, who believes in the need for climate protection, being a part of such a powerful event was really encouraging. I am hopeful that this event will set the stage for a sustainability movement based on its unique ability to make a difference in the world.” – says Dia Mirza.

The ten changemakers featured in this series are:

• Vani Murthy – popularly known as the Worm Queen is spreading awareness about the importance of making compost compost

• Poornima Burman Devi- This leader of the Hargila Army is working towards the conservation of the endangered 'Greater Adjutant Stork'

• Tejas Sidanal- an architect who has invented a unique tile made of carbon waste

• Venkatesh Charlu - a pioneer marine conservationist working in coral restoration work in Goa

• Vidyut Mohan – the 2020 UNEP Young Champion of the Earth has created a machine that converts farm waste into valuable products for farmers

• Varsha Raikar - RJ of Radio Bundelkhand spreading awareness about climate change

• Rukmani Katara - CEO of a solar company that has been lighting the torch of the renewable energy revolution in rural India

• Poonam and Aditya Singh - a couple working to turn the barren land on the outskirts of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve into a buffer zone between humans and animals

• Tulsi Gowda- Padma Shri winner Tulsi has been conserving forests in her village for the last 50 years and is called a living encyclopedia of forests

• Sonam Wangchuk- an eco-architect who pioneered the construction of carbon neutral buildings in Ladakh using elements of nature

