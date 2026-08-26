Mumbai’s Carter Road Promenade Hoardings Tender Put On Hold Over CRZ Permission; BMC Asked To Frame Common Waterfront Policy

The proposed PPP tender for 35 LED hoardings along Carter Road promenade has been kept in abeyance pending CRZ clearance and a common waterfront policy | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The tender for 35 LED hoardings proposed along Mumbai’s Carter Road promenade has been put on hold following the intervention of Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, who cited the absence of permission for commercial hoardings in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area.

The hoardings were proposed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Shelar said the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had not granted the required permission, prompting the decision to keep the tender in abeyance.

Common Policy For Promenades

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by senior officials from the BMC, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Since different agencies currently manage various stretches of Mumbai’s waterfront—including Worli Promenade, Marine Drive, Reclamation Promenade, Carter Road and Bandstand—Shelar directed the BMC to prepare uniform and comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all promenades.

The SOPs will lay down common rules and standards while incorporating suggestions and objections from citizens. Shelar had intervened after residents raised concerns over the commercialisation of promenades and its possible impact on environmental norms. He said commercial activity and beautification of Mumbai’s waterfront must not compromise environmental safeguards or inconvenience citizens.

Citizens Seek Cancellation

Until the necessary permissions and a common policy framework are in place, the Carter Road hoarding tender will remain on hold. Meanwhile, Furkan Shaikh welcomed the move to put the proposed Carter Road hoardings on hold. However, he stressed that merely keeping the project on hold cannot be the final outcome.

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He reiterated the demand to cancel the proposed hoardings and preserve Carter Road and its seafront as a public space. Shaikh also called for meaningful citizen participation in the formulation of the new policy governing such projects.

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