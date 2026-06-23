Mumbai's Cama Hospital Provided Chemotherapy To 1,844 Cancer Patients In One Year, Plans Brachytherapy Unit

Cama Hospital treated 1,844 cancer patients with chemotherapy over the past year and is expanding its oncology services with a planned brachytherapy unit | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: State-run Cama and Albless Hospital has emerged as a major centre for cancer care, providing chemotherapy treatment to 1,844 patients over the past year, with breast cancer accounting for nearly three-fourths of all cases.

The hospital treated 1,393 breast cancer patients, making it one of the leading government healthcare facilities offering affordable cancer treatment in Mumbai.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said breast cancer constituted nearly 75 per cent of the total cancer patients who received chemotherapy at the hospital. Besides breast cancer, the hospital treated 157 ovarian cancer patients, 71 cervical cancer patients and 23 endometrial cancer patients.

The hospital also provided chemotherapy to patients suffering from other malignancies, including buccal mucosa cancer (25), rectal cancer (27), oesophageal cancer (17), lung cancer (14), gallbladder cancer (17), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (10) and sarcoma (11).

In addition, doctors successfully managed several rare cancers such as cutaneous malignant melanoma, neuroendocrine tumours, adrenal cortex cancer and Krukenberg tumours.

Affordable Cancer Care

Dr Palve said the availability of chemotherapy services in a government hospital has become a lifeline for economically weaker patients who cannot afford expensive treatment at private hospitals. Timely screening, diagnosis and treatment have helped improve outcomes for thousands of patients.

Brachytherapy Facility Planned

In a significant boost to women's cancer care, the hospital is now planning to introduce a brachytherapy facility. Once operational, Cama Hospital is expected to become Mumbai's first government hospital with a dedicated brachytherapy unit.

State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif had informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session that a brachytherapy unit would be established at the hospital. Dr Palve confirmed that the process of setting up the facility has already begun.

Brachytherapy is a specialised form of radiation therapy in which a radioactive source is placed close to or inside the tumour. It is considered highly effective for treating cervical, prostate, breast and oral cancers while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The treatment is particularly useful when surgery is not feasible or poses significant risks.

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The proposed facility is expected to improve access to advanced cancer treatment for women and further strengthen Cama Hospital's role as a key provider of affordable oncology care in Mumbai.

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