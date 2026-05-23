Maharashtra Govt To Launch 27 New Cancer Day-Care Units To Expand Affordable Treatment Access

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announces expansion of cancer treatment facilities with 27 new day-care units across the state | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, May 23: In a major boost to cancer healthcare services, the Maharashtra government has announced the launch of 27 new day-care cancer treatment units across the state. The initiative aims to make cancer treatment more accessible to patients in their own districts and reduce the burden on hospitals in major cities.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar made the announcement during a high-level meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by cancer specialists, representatives of private hospitals, and social organisations.

Cancer treatment network to expand

According to the minister, Maharashtra currently operates nine cancer day-care centres that provide chemotherapy and other essential treatments.

The addition of 27 new units will significantly strengthen the healthcare network and help patients avoid long-distance travel for repeated treatment sessions.

Abitkar emphasised that the number of cancer patients in the state has been steadily increasing, making the expansion of treatment facilities an urgent need. He added that local treatment access would reduce both financial and mental stress for patients and their families.

Focus on early detection and vaccination

The state government is also focusing on early cancer detection. Screening campaigns using cancer diagnostic vans are being conducted across eight divisions of Maharashtra, and more than three crore citizens have already been screened.

To prevent cervical cancer, the government has launched an HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 to 15 years.

The minister further stated that the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana cancer treatment package is being strengthened to include advanced facilities such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PET scans, ensuring affordable and improved treatment for patients.

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During the meeting, experts from a South Korean organisation also presented “liquid biopsy” technology, which enables early and accurate cancer detection. The Maharashtra government is considering adopting the technology in the future.

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