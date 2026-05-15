Mumbai To Get 3 New Government Cancer Hospitals And Expanded Robotic Surgery Facilities In Next 4 Years

Mumbai’s public healthcare system is set for a major upgrade with new cancer hospitals and advanced robotic surgery facilities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 15: Amid the rapidly rising number of cancer cases in the country, a major step is being taken to strengthen Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government are jointly planning to launch three state-of-the-art government cancer hospitals in the city over the next four years.

In addition, the BMC aims to expand robotic surgery facilities in its major hospitals by 2030, while the state government plans to do the same at JJ Hospital.

Healthcare infrastructure expansion planned

The establishment of new cancer hospitals and the expansion of advanced technologies like robotic surgery are expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai’s healthcare system and bring new hope to millions of patients.

At present, Tata Memorial Hospital is the only major government institution where cancer patients from not only Mumbai and Maharashtra but across the country come for treatment. Due to the overwhelming patient load and long waiting periods, the need for new public cancer hospitals has been felt for a long time.

According to experts, cancer cases are continuously increasing, but government hospitals that offer affordable treatment remain limited. In the current situation, many patients have to be referred to Tata Hospital even in the early stages of cancer, where long waiting lists have become a major challenge.

Cancer hospitals planned at Sion and Nair

As part of the second phase of redevelopment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), a separate 13-storey cancer hospital is being constructed. It will have 200 beds and provide advanced facilities such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and PET-CT scans. Patients will receive free or subsidised treatment under government healthcare schemes.

The comprehensive cancer centre being built at BYL Nair Hospital is in its final stage, and services are expected to begin in 2027. The seven-storey building will offer chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof.

The centre is expected to treat 200–250 patients daily and conduct 8–10 PET-CT scans per day, which will greatly help in the treatment of complex cancer cases.

State plans cancer research centre near JJ Hospital

The state government is planning to build a cancer hospital and research centre with more than 200 beds near Sir JJ Hospital. For this project, 11 acres of vacant land belonging to Richardson & Cruddas has been requested. Discussions regarding the proposal have already been held with the Revenue Department.

To promote modern medical technology, the BMC has set a target to introduce robotic surgery in its major hospitals by 2030. Currently, this facility is available in the orthopaedic department of King Edward Memorial Hospital.

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In the coming years, robotic surgery is also planned to be introduced at Sion, Nair, and Cooper hospitals. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to expand robotic surgery facilities across all departments at JJ Hospital as well.

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