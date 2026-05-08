Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates Expanded Cancer Care Centre At Sion Hospital | VIDEO

Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurates the upgraded Bone Marrow Transplant Centre for pediatric cancer patients in Dharavi | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: In a major boost to public healthcare for children suffering from cancer and blood disorders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Sion Hospital, has inaugurated an expanded Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre in Dharavi.

Expanded BMT facility inaugurated in Dharavi

The new facility, located at the Eknath Gaikwad Urban Health Centre, was inaugurated on Friday by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Officials said the expansion will significantly strengthen treatment services for paediatric cancer patients from economically weaker sections.

BMT capacity increased from two to six beds

According to hospital authorities, the BMT ward capacity has been increased from two beds to six beds, enabling the hospital to perform nearly 120 bone marrow transplants annually — a fourfold increase from the current average of 24 procedures per year.

Cipla extends CSR support for treatment costs

The project has received financial support under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from Cipla, which contributed Rs 5 crore towards construction and has also committed to funding treatment costs for the next 10 years. As a result, eligible children are expected to receive treatment free of cost during this period.

The expanded centre includes six specialised beds, a day-care chemotherapy unit, and inpatient treatment facilities designed specifically for paediatric cancer and blood disorder patients.

Mayor highlights BMC’s healthcare commitment

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Ritu Tawde said the initiative reflects the BMC’s commitment to improving access to advanced healthcare services in municipal hospitals.

The event was attended by Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge, Director of major municipal hospitals Dr Shailendra Mohite, and other senior officials.

Advanced healthcare facilities launched at KEM Hospital

On the same occasion, several advanced healthcare facilities were also inaugurated at KEM Hospital, including a modern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an advanced mammography machine, and new seminar halls for the surgical pathology and physiology departments.

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Mayor Tawde highlighted the importance of early breast cancer detection through mammography and said the upgraded NICU would improve care for premature and critically ill newborns while strengthening infection control and patient monitoring systems.

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