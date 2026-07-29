Mumbai's Cama Hospital Helps 45 Women Achieve Parenthood Through Affordable IVF & IUI Treatment | File Photo

Mumbai: The state-run Cama and Albless Hospital has emerged as a beacon of hope for childless couples, with its Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Centre helping 45 women achieve successful pregnancies through Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) over the past two years.

Since the centre was inaugurated on March 6, 2024, 1,315 women have registered for infertility treatment, while the facility now receives 20 to 30 patients daily. The centre caters to couples from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra. Several women who conceived through treatment at the hospital have already delivered healthy babies, while many others are expected to give birth later this year.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said infertility treatment at private hospitals often costs several lakh rupees, making it unaffordable for many families. “Cama Hospital is providing high-quality fertility treatment at subsidised rates under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring that advanced reproductive care is accessible to economically weaker and middle-class couples,” he said.

Palve said the hospital initially offered IUI, a procedure in which specially processed sperm is placed directly into the uterus during ovulation to improve the chances of conception. About five months ago, the hospital expanded its services by introducing IVF, in which eggs are fertilised with sperm in a laboratory before the resulting embryo is transferred into the uterus.

The achievement comes around the observance of World IVF Day on July 25, highlighting the role of assisted reproductive technologies in addressing infertility. With rising awareness and increasing demand for affordable fertility services, Cama Hospital’s ART Centre is steadily emerging as an important public healthcare facility, offering quality infertility treatment to couples who may otherwise be unable to afford such procedures in the private sector.