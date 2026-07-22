Mumbai's Breast Cancer Screening Mega Drive Creates Asia, India Records After Screening 27,866 Women In A Day

BMC's breast cancer screening campaign earned Asia and India record entries after screening 27,866 women across Mumbai in a single day | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, July 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) citywide breast cancer screening campaign created a record on Wednesday after 27,866 women aged 30 years and above underwent screening at 298 locations across Mumbai in a single day. The achievement earned the campaign entries in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi were felicitated with certificates and mementoes by representatives of the record-keeping organisations at a ceremony held at the BMC headquarters.

Mega Screening Drive Recognised

According to the civic body, the mega drive was organised by the Public Health Department to promote early detection of breast cancer among women. Those found to have suspicious symptoms during the primary screening will be referred to BMC hospitals for further evaluation, including mammography where required, and subsequent treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Ritu Tawde urged women above the age of 30 to undergo regular health check-ups and seek medical attention at the earliest if they notice any symptoms of breast cancer.

She said early diagnosis and timely treatment significantly improve survival rates. Tawde also credited the initiative to the Maharashtra government's focus on women's health and described the record as a matter of pride for Mumbai.

Healthcare Workers Credited

Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge said the record turnout was made possible through the coordinated efforts of elected representatives, civic officials, doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and paramedical staff.

The campaign saw participation from doctors of BMC medical colleges, municipal hospitals, the Indian Medical Association and local medical associations.

Besides breast cancer screening, women attending the camps also underwent basic health checks, including blood pressure and weight measurement.

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Those requiring mammography have been referred to designated centres, including Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion), KEM Hospital, B.Y.L. Nair Hospital, Tata Memorial Hospital, Ahilyabai Holkar Cancer Hospital in Byculla and the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) at Mahalaxmi.

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