Mumbai: BMC To Hold Free Breast Cancer Screening Camps Across All 227 Wards On July 22

BMC will organise free breast cancer screening camps across all 227 municipal wards in Mumbai on July 22 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise a citywide free breast cancer screening drive for women aged 30 years and above across all 227 municipal wards on July 22, from 10 am to 5 pm, as part of a special public health initiative to mark the birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The civic body has urged homemakers and working women to avail themselves of the free screening, stressing that early detection is key, as breast cancer accounts for more than one-fourth of all cancers among Indian women.

Screening Across 227 Wards

Each ward will have a dedicated team comprising two doctors, two nurses and two health workers to conduct the screenings. The preliminary examination, which will take around five minutes, will also include blood pressure and body weight checks.

Women found to require further evaluation will be referred for mammography at BMC-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) and KEM Hospital, where the diagnostic facility is available.

According to the BMC, more than 2,000 healthcare personnel will be deployed for the campaign. Doctors from the corporation's major and suburban hospitals, along with specialists from private hospitals, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Tata Memorial Centre, will participate. The doctors have been trained by Tata Memorial Centre for breast cancer screening.

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Awareness Campaign Planned

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide appealed to eligible women to participate in the campaign and prioritise their health. The civic body will also conduct awareness drives through municipal schools, anganwadis, private educational institutions and community health workers to encourage participation.

Pregnant women have been advised to undergo breast cancer screening at their nearest maternity home or hospital instead of the ward-level camps.

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