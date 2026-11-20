Mumbai's BMC Fines Worli Construction Firm ₹3 Lakh After Unauthorised Dumper Trucks Found Operating Twice Amid C&D Waste Rule Violations | AI

Mumbai: In a crackdown on illegal debris transportation, BMC has recently imposed a Rs. 3 lakh fine on a Worli-based construction firm after unauthorised dumper trucks were spotted at its site twice. The action comes after the company repeatedly flouted BMC's construction and demolition (C&D) waste management rules despite being instructed to meet mandatory compliance requirements.

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The site on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli, under the G/South ward, was reviewed at an October 12 meeting, where the company was asked to register on Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS), obtain approval for its waste management plan, use authorised debris transporters and ensure Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) installation in its vehicles.

Inspections carried out subsequently exposed continued non-compliance by the company. Complaints were also lodged over construction debris being illegally dumped on roads and footpaths, while the area surrounding the site was allegedly not being maintained properly. Adding to the violations, unauthorised dumper trucks were found operating at the premises on November 18 and again on the night between November 18 and 19.

Following the violations, the BMC imposed a Rs. 3 lakh fine on the company and instructed it to deposit the amount immediately..Mumbai produces nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste and excavation debris daily, primarily from redevelopment, Metro and infrastructure projects, road concretisation and building reconstruction. Illegal dumping of construction waste along roadsides, often under the cover of darkness, has been a longstanding concern, with mangrove areas also reportedly being used for debris disposal and reclamation.To address the problem, the BMC has made MDCTS registration compulsory for construction sites and mandated VTMS installation in vehicles transporting debris. Non-compliance attracts a fine of Rs. 25,000.