BEST will organise special consumer camps across Mumbai wards from November 23 to December 4, offering billing reviews, on-site smart meter inspections and check meter facilities | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: With complaints of sharp and unexplained increases in electricity bills following the installation of smart meters continuing to surface, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will launch a special campaign, BEST 2.0, from November 23 to December 4 to address consumer grievances.

The initiative will cover all BEST consumer wards and focus on discrepancies in electricity bills, meter-reading accuracy and better communication with consumers.

Dedicated Help Desks From November 23

Under the campaign, customer care camps will be organised at designated BEST wards between 10 am and 4 pm on specific days. Dedicated 'Smart Meter and Billing Help Desks' will be set up, with officers appointed to handle complaints related to billing and meter functioning. Consumers can approach these desks to get their bills examined and seek clarification on the sudden rise in recorded electricity consumption.

"The campaign is aimed at reducing communication gaps and resolving billing and meter-reading concerns. Dedicated officers have also been appointed to address billing and meter-related complaints," a BEST official said.

As part of the exercise, BEST will examine consumer disputes through standard operating procedures (SOPs). Technical teams will also conduct on-site inspections of smart meters in the presence of consumers to verify their functioning and accuracy.

Sources said that if a consumer questions the accuracy of a meter, BEST will install a check meter to compare the consumption recorded by both devices. This is expected to help establish whether the higher bills are due to actual electricity consumption or a possible meter-related issue.

The campaign will also focus on educating consumers about the miBEST mobile application, through which they can monitor their electricity consumption.

Information will also be provided on the Time of Day (ToD) tariff, which offers different electricity rates depending on the time of consumption. BEST will collect formal feedback from consumers to assess whether their complaints have been resolved satisfactorily.

Consumers Report Sharp Bill Increases

The move comes amid growing concerns over household electricity bills after smart meter installation. The issue was also raised by members of the BEST Committee, who cited cases where monthly bills reportedly jumped from Rs 9,000-10,000 to nearly Rs 25,000.

"We had sought greater transparency in billing, clarity on the benefits of the Time of Day (ToD) tariff and an effective mechanism to address consumer complaints. Consumers should be adequately informed about how smart meters function instead of being left to decipher changes in their electricity bills," said Nitin Nandgaonkar, BEST Committee member.

However, concerns over the larger smart meter rollout remain. K Shenoy, a power expert and South Mumbai resident who has opposed the installation of smart meters, said the exercise should be slowed down.

"Installation of smart meters is not mandatory for undertakings such as BEST. It needs to be followed by state-run distribution companies. We have raised our objections to slow down the process," he said.

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BEST had earlier conducted a similar special campaign between September 28 and October 9. The fresh round of camps comes as the Undertaking faces pressure to address consumer concerns and establish confidence in smart meter readings. The effectiveness of BEST 2.0 will depend on whether inspections and billing reviews translate into actual relief for affected consumers.

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