BEST Launches Special Campaign To Address Smart Meter, High Electricity Bill Complaints | File Photo

Mumbai: Facing complaints from consumers about sudden increases in electricity bills after the installation of smart meters, the BEST Undertaking has launched a special campaign to address billing and meter-related grievances. As part of the drive, dedicated Smart Meter and Billing Help Desks will be set up at customer care wards, where officials will examine complaints, clarify billing doubts and provide on-the-spot assistance.

Smart meter complaints addressed

The campaign will also include inspections and testing of smart meters in the presence of consumers. BEST said that if a consumer disputes the accuracy of a smart meter, a check meter will be installed to compare the consumption recorded by both meters. Dedicated officers have also been appointed to handle billing and meter-reading complaints. The undertaking will follow standard operating procedures while examining billing disputes to ensure that complaints are addressed transparently.

Read Also BEST Plans Higher Penalties For Wet-Lease Operators Over Defective Buses After Brake Fault Incident

Consumer support and schedule

Consumers will also be guided on the use of the miBEST mobile application and informed about the benefits of the Time of Day (ToD) tariff. After their complaints are addressed, consumers can submit feedback to confirm whether the issue has been resolved to their satisfaction. The campaign will be held between 10 am and 4 pm. Help desks will be available at A Ward and E Ward on September 28 and 29; B Ward and F/S Ward on September 30 and October 1; C Ward and F/N Ward on October 5 and 6; D Ward and G/S Ward on October 7 and 8; and GN Ward on October 8 and 9.

Also Watch:

Consumers asked to carry bills

Consumers facing unusually high bills after smart meter installation have been asked to visit their respective customer care wards on the scheduled dates. They will have to carry their latest smart meter electricity bill along with valid identity proof. The campaign is aimed at addressing concerns over increased bills, checking meter accuracy and giving consumers a formal mechanism to raise and resolve billing disputes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/