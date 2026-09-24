BEST Plans Higher Penalties For Wet-Lease Operators Over Defective Buses After Brake Fault Incident | AI

Mumbai: The BEST Undertaking is planning to increase penalties on wet-lease operators for putting buses with technical defects on the road, amid concerns that operators may be prioritising daily kilometre targets over timely repairs. At present, BEST can impose a maximum penalty of ₹3,000 per bus for certain faults.

Operators Paid For Daily Kilometre Targets

Under the existing arrangement, wet-lease operators are paid for operating buses for around 180 km a day, with the payment ranging between ₹57 and ₹65 per kilometre. BEST officials and committee members have raised concerns that this system may encourage operators to keep buses running even when minor defects have been detected.

At present, BEST staff can impose a fine of ₹500 per day when a technical fault, major or minor, is detected. “If it’s a minor fault, it is rectified in a couple of hours. However, if the issue is major, something to do with brakes or steering, then it undergoes thorough inspection and attention. We also send an email to the wet-lease operator notifying about the same,” a BEST official said.

Sources said some operators allegedly resort to temporary repairs when a defect does not immediately affect the movement of the bus. Instead of taking the vehicle off the road, the fault is temporarily fixed and the bus is operated to meet the daily kilometre requirement.

Around 4-6% of BEST’s total fleet is under maintenance on an average day. Officials said every bus undergoes a detailed inspection once every 15 days.

“There is a need to increase the penalties on the wet-lease bus operators who end up running buses even if they have faults. This is not acceptable. The time taken for repairs too needs to be cut down apart from increasing the penalties,” said Nitin Nandgaonkar, member, BEST Committee.

Brake fault reported in September 21 accident

The issue has gained significance following an accident involving a wet-leased BEST bus on September 21. The bus, operated by Mateshwari, was running on route 312 from Pratiksha Nagar towards SEEPZ when the incident occurred near GTB Nagar railway station.

According to BEST officials, a motorcycle carrying a rider and two pillion passengers came into contact with the right side of the bus as it was moving from the bus stop. The three fell on the road.

The BEST driver reportedly told officials that when he attempted to apply the foot brake, the brake pedal got stuck and could not be operated properly. He then used the hand brake to control the bus. “The bus came into contact with the motorcycle and the rider left the spot,” a BEST official said.

The conductor informed the police control room, following which police reached the spot and took the driver to Sion police station for inquiry. BEST was also informed about the reported brake defect and is examining the incident.

The proposed increase in penalties is aimed at ensuring that operators do not compromise on safety to meet operational targets.

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