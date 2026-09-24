18-Year-Old Rider Booked After Speeding Motorcycle Kills Woman During Morning Walk In Navi Mumbai’s Vashi | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old boy from Vikhroli has been booked after his speeding motorcycle allegedly hit and killed a 56-year-old woman who was out on her morning walk in Vashi’s Sagar Vihar area on Wednesday.

Victim Hit While Walking Towards Sagar Vihar

The accident occurred around 7.45 am on the road opposite Modern School in Sector 7, Vashi. The deceased, Meghna Madhukar Fiske, a resident of Sector 7, was walking towards Sagar Vihar with her sister-in-law, Pritisnehal Fiske, when the motorcycle allegedly hit her from behind.

Fiske sustained serious injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital, Vashi. However, doctors declared her dead before she could be admitted.

According to the police, Fiske regularly went for morning walks in the Sagar Vihar area. On Wednesday, the two women were walking along the road from Jagriteshwar Temple towards Sagar Vihar when the motorcycle approached from behind at high speed and hit Fiske.

Vashi police have booked the 18-year-old in connection with the accident and further investigation is underway, senior police inspector Sashikant Chandekar from Vashi police station said.

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